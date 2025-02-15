DOGE impersonators at San Francisco City Hall tried to access digital information, sheriff says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Sheriff's Department confirms Department of Government Efficiency impersonators were operating at City Hall.

Around noon on Friday three men dressed in DOGE shirts and MAGA hats entered several offices.

They demanded digital information related to alleged wasteful government spending and fraud.

Employees refused and called San Francisco sheriff's deputies.

The individuals fled the building.

The sheriff's office is reviewing surveillance and using other investigative tools to pursue leads