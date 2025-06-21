Rafael Devers goes deep vs. Red Sox for 1st homer as Giant

SAN FRANCISCO -- A day after going 0-for-5 against the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers smacked his first home run in his new uniform against his former team, taking good friend Brayan Bello out to left field in the bottom of the third inning Saturday.

"He's my brother out there. But we know once we cross that line, we're competing with each other, and whoever wins, wins," Devers said of Bello through an interpreter after the game. "It was us this time."

Devers, 28, belted the 0-1 fastball to straightaway left field for a two-run shot, extending the Giants' lead to 3-0. San Francisco fought off a late rally by Boston to win 3-2.

Devers, who finished 1-for-4, was asked if the homer was extra special, considering his stunning departure from the Red Sox just a week ago.

"Nothing more special than any other home run that I've hit," Devers said. "I'm just happy I could contribute to the team's win."

It came a day after Devers hit a ball that was caught at the wall in left-center but would have been a home run in five of MLB's 30 parks -- and likely would have bounced off the Green Monster at Boston's Fenway Park. Saturday's blast was a no-doubter, and his ability to see the ball deep in the zone might come in handy at spacious Oracle Park.

Devers' new manager made note of his ability to go opposite field at Fenway, indicating his swing will fit his new park.

"This park kind of plays that way to lefties as well," Bob Melvin said.

Devers was traded for four players Sunday after spending nearly nine years in a Red Sox uniform. The end of his time in Boston came with some controversy, as he turned down the team's request to play first base when Triston Casas got injured. Devers also was upset after being moved off third base when the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman during spring training.

Devers has attempted to put the past behind him during multiple media sessions since being traded, but he admitted Friday that he thinks the Red Sox should have shown him more respect.

"I put up some good numbers in Boston, and I feel like I earned some respect," Devers, who hit 15 homers for Boston this season, said before Friday's game. "If they would have asked me at the beginning of spring training, yes, I would have played [ first ] ."

While Devers downplayed Saturday's home run, Giants starting pitcher Landen Rouppsaid he saw a more relaxed player after his first jog around the bases with his new team.

"As soon as he hit it, it almost looked like a weight fell off his shoulders," Roupp said. "When he hit that ball, you could just see it. We expect many more from him in that area. He's going to be a huge help."

Devers received several ovations after hitting the home run, but of course none came from his former teammates. He was asked if there was any interaction with them as he rounded the bases.

"I did not hear anything," Devers said with a smile. "I was just running the bases and making sure I touched home and get to the dugout.

"There are beautiful fans here in San Francisco, and I'm just enjoying the moment right now."