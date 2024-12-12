Dick Van Dyke, wife safely evacuate Malibu home as wildfire approaches

Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene and their pets evacuated as the Franklin Fire approached their home but their cat ran away and remains missing.

MALIBU, Calif. -- Among celebrities whose homes have been threatened by a California wildfire is Dick Van Dyke, who safely fled the approaching flames with his wife and their pets.

Van Dyke, who turns 99 on Friday, said he and his wife Arlene and their animals are safe except for a cat who remains missing.

"Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving," Van Dyke posted on Facebook. "We're praying he'll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires."

Witnesses say a home in Malibu Canyon across the street from where Van Dyke lives burned down but the actor's home was spared from the flames of the Franklin Fire. Also in the immediate vicinity is the Serra Retreat, a Catholic conference center that was damaged by flames.

Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene Silver look on during a hand and footprint ceremony for Carol Burnett at the TCL Chinese Theatre, June 20, 2024, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Mark Hamill also lives in the area impacted by the flames. He posted on social media that he was going into lockdown.

"I'm not allowed to leave the house, which fits in perfectly with my elderly-recluse lifestyle," the 73-year-old "Star Wars" actor joked.

The New York Times reports that Cher also fled her home and had safely evacuated to a hotel. Barbra Streisand is among other celebrities who also own homes in the area near the flames.

One home was destroyed and others were damaged in a Malibu Canyon neighborhood but firefighter efforts helped prevent greater devastation.

Several other homes in the area suffered minor damage to garages and decks. But community members joined firefighters in structure-protection efforts to help prevent further devastation. One volunteer firefighter brigade was formed after the devastating Woolsey Fire in 2018.

"We saved our house," said local resident Alec Gellis. "In Malibu we know there's gonna be fires. We prepare."