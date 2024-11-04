'Card declined' message could be scam attempt. Here's how to protect yourself while shopping online
Monday, November 4, 2024 9:33PM
LOS ANGELES -- Holiday shopping is just around the corner. As you're shopping for the perfect gift online, you need to watch out for a growing scam. It all starts with a "card declined" message.
Steve McFarland, head of the Better Business Bureau of Los Angeles & Silicon Valley, shared these tips to protect yourself, plus what to do if you think your payment information has been compromised:
- Make sure that the URL for the website begins with an https.
- Be wary of fake links that point to fake, look-alike websites.
- Here are two red flags to watch for when you're online shopping: If the website requires you to purchase "now" or "immediately" to get a deal; if the website requires you to use only a specific payment app, like Zelle.
- Before you make a purchase, check with your bank or credit card carrier about what protections they offer you. For example, do they offer you protections when you're purchasing from abroad? What if the purchase is over a certain amount - will you be notified?
- If you believe your payment information has already been compromised, you should immediately call your bank or credit card carrier and put a stop on that purchase, card and or account.
