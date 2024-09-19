Digital CA driver's licenses and state IDs now available through Apple Wallet

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You can now present your digital driver's license or ID at San Francisco International Airport through Apple Wallet on your iPhone or Apple Watch.

Californians can also use the feature at Los Angeles International Airport and some businesses.

The feature went live on Thursday with DMV talking about it at SFO.

"Apple's the latest participant in the California mDL journey, and will join their wallet as of today. And, they're following Google, and of course, we've had a mobile DL in the DMV wallet for about a year now. So, over 650,000 people are participating in the program today," said Steve Gorden, CA DMV director. "We expect, maybe with this announcement, that number is going to go up a little bit, given the demand for Apple products."

The CA DMV Wallet is a smartphone app with your mobile driver's license or ID.

The Apple Wallet offer is part of California's mobile driver's license pilot program, which is limited to 1.5 million participants. Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that people can add their mobile driver's license to Google Wallet.

Apple says privacy is of utmost importance and that it won't know when or where you use your ID.

DMV is working on expanding the program to vendors and law enforcement.

"With this new integration, we're working to better serve the people of California in the 21st Century," Newsom said in a statement.

You are still urged to carry your physical license, as not everyone accepts the mobile driver's license, but advocates say it provides a convenient option for identity verification.

Here is how you can add a license or ID to Apple Wallet.