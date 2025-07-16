Discover the world of artificial intelligence at the Exploratorium's newest exhibition

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An exciting new exhibition at the Exploratorium called Adventures in AI gives visitors the chance to explore, question, and play with artificial intelligence.

"Everybody's talking about it, everybody's thinking about it, but not everybody understands some of the fundamentals of AI," said Eric Dimond, Senior Director of Exhibits.

The exhibition runs daily from June 12 to Sept. 14 and is a great opportunity to learn the basics of AI and feel connected to the technology. Dr. Catie Cuan, Artist-in-Residence at the Exploratorium said they want people to understand AI through interaction. "When you have that, it's very hard to be afraid because now all of a sudden you've had a one-on-one experience with these tools where it starts to broaden your imaginations about what AI can be."

Whether you're new to AI or have been working with it for years, Adventures in AI was designed for a broad audience with more than 20 new hands-on exhibits. Visitors can explore senses and data, patterns and probability, and even check out experiences that encourage reflection on AI's impact in real life.

"We're really trying to design these experiences so that they have multiple entry points, things that you just walk in and start playing with, but then like you can choose to go deeper if you'd like to," said Exhibit Developer, Jord Liu.

From ideation to creation, it took three years to bring Adventures in AI to life and Exploratorium staff is looking forward to welcoming visitors all summer to experience all the exhibition has to offer.

"Art is as important as science and the way that artists look at a phenomena or a subject is very similar to the way scientists do," said Eric Dimond, Senior Director of Exhibits.

A tour of some of the exhibits showed different ways visitors can interact with and learn from AI, from thought provoking lessons about what's behind AI, to a crowd favorite game of Guess the Animal, "The computer picks a secret, random animal and you're just supposed to guess it and the only information you get is how similar your animal is to the secret animal," said Exhibit Developer, Jord Liu.

Guess the Animal is one of many exhibits that's fun for all ages, "People really, really like it. Almost always when you come by during the day somebody is sitting here and there's a whole crowd of people behind them shouting out guesses," said Liu.

But the takeaway isn't just in the fun, it's also in the flaws. Liu pointed to an image detection exhibit that isn't always right. A lot of technologies aren't perfect, so it's important to also understand the limitations of AI.

All of these lessons and more can be learned during the exhibition's run from June 12 to September 14, "We really want people to walk away feeling empowered to really be able to think about the future that they want with artificial intelligence and the exhibition and the programs are really a platform for them to explore, to play, and to have those questions and those conversations together with their families and friends," said Sylvia Algire, Director of Program Experience.

To learn more, visit their website.