'Gilmore Girls,' 'Lizzie McGuire' among shows part of Disney+ Throwback collection

The collection features TV shows and movies from the 1990s and 2000s

Every day is #ThrowbackThursday on Disney+ with its new Throwback collection, which is streaming "Gilmore Girls," "Freaky Friday," "Lizzie McGuire" and more now.

Get out your flip phones and low-rise jeans!

Disney+ is feeling nostalgic and is bringing viewers back to the 1990s and early 2000s with its new Disney+ Throwback collection.

Among the films and TV shows streaming: "The Parent Trap," "Freaky Friday," "Lizzie McGuire," "The Cheetah Girls," "Buffy The Vampire Slayer," "Kim Possible," "Gilmore Girls," "The Princess Diaries," "High School Musical," "Full House" and more. Have mercy!

According to the press release, the collection is "all about '90s and 2000s nostalgia - think iconic characters, unforgettable stories, and era-defining moments that shaped a generation and continue to resonate today."

"The Disney+ library has something for everyone to rediscover or experience for the very first time."

The stars of "Gilmore Girls" understand the importance of nostalgia TV, as they recently told On The Red Carpet.

"The world needs something like this. It needs joy, it needs comfort, it needs happiness, it needs not very much controversy. Nothing really bad is going to happen here. So it's a comfort show for a reason," Scott Patterson said. "It has a very healing quality."

"It's a good show. It touches people's hearts, unifies families," added Emily Kuroda.

"Generation after generation, I think the show will go on forever," said Ted Rooney.

The Disney+ Throwback collection is streaming now and is also available for Hulu on Disney+ subscribers.

