Disney magic shines through with Christmas Day parade special

'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade' features your favorite parade and lots of fun performances.

Elton John, John Legend and more bring holiday cheer when "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" airs Christmas morning on ABC and Disney+.

Holiday cheer, activated!

ABC and Disney+ will be airing the "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" on Christmas morning.

The special is hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro.

"Christmas morning is my favorite time of year because we're doing this parade right here in Disney World here in Florida," Hough told On The Red Carpet as they taped segments for the special.

"It's pretty exciting, it's exciting to be a part of this," Ribeiro added.

The annual tradition features the parade, of course, as well as a slew of performances from artists like Elton John, Carly Pearce, Anika Noni Rose, John Legend and the cast of Disney on Broadway.

"It feels fantastic- my kids are gonna love it because they're Walt Disney fanatics, as are we," Elton John told On The Red Carpet.

"When I think of Christmas and when I think of Disney, I think of two of the most magical and just joyous times of the year," Pearce said. "It's very nostalgic and just I'm really honored to get to be here."

The cast of "Descendants: The Rise of Red" also worked hard on a very special performance for the special.

"I think you can expect a whole lot of jolly, a whole lot of Red, and you know just a lot of 'Descendants' fun," Kylie Cantrall said.

"Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" airs Christmas morning at 10am EST / 9am CST / 5am MST and PST on ABC and 11am EST / 10am CST / 8am PST on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Compay is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.