Disney releases dates for 'Descendants/Zombies' tour, featuring Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye and more

The arena tour features stars and music from both franchises, beginning summer 2025

Disney announces dates for 'Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour,' featuring stars and music from the two hit franchises.

LOS ANGELES -- Calling all Disney "Descendants" and "Zombies" fans!

Disney has announced all the details for the "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour."

The "Worlds Collide Tour" is coming to arenas across North America in Summer 2025, featuring hit songs from both franchises.

It features stars from "Descendants: The Rise of Red" including Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Reneé and Joshua Colley, as well as stars from the upcoming movie, "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires," including Freya Skye, Malachi Barton and Mekonnen Knife.

The tour will celebrate the high-energy music from both franchises, encouraging fans to dance and sing.

The "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour" will kick off in San Diego, California (Pechanga Arena) and conclude in Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena).

The full tour schedule is as follows:

July 17 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

July 19 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

July 20 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

July 22 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

July 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

July 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

July 26 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

July 28 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

July 30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

August 1 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

August 2 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

August 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

August 5 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

August 6 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

August 8 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

August 9 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

August 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

August 12 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

August 13 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

August 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

August 16 - Toronto, ONT - Scotiabank Arena

August 17 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

August 19 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

August 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

August 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

August 23 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

August 24 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

August 25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

August 27 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

August 29 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

August 30 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum

August 31 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

September 2 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

September 3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

September 5 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

September 6 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

September 7 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

September 9 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

September 11 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

September 12 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

September 14 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

September 15 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

September 16 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

For additional details, visit www.descendantszombiestour.com

An exclusive presale for Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada will be available Tuesday, November 12 at 12pm local time until Thursday, November 14 at 10pm local time. U.S. subscribers can visit Disneyplus.com/perks for more information, or they should look for additional communication from Disney+ beginning November 12.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, November 12 at 12pm local time. These exclusive offers can include a group photo opportunity with Worlds Collide Tour talent, access to a pre-show VIP soundcheck (including song performance and Q &A session), an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 15 at 10am local time here https://descendantszombieslive.com/

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Concerts, Disney Branded Television and this ABC station.