Disney renews 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' for season 2

LOS ANGELES -- On Monday, Disney Branded Television announced that "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" has been renewed for season two.

The series, a hit continuation of Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place" comes from executive producers Selena Gomez and David Henrie and begins production on the new season next month in Los Angeles.

Henrie, who also stars in the show said, "I'm overwhelmed by all the love for the series and ready to keep serving this new generation of 'Wizards' fans with more Russo magic, while continuing to deliver a big warm hug to the original fan! So many surprises in store for this second season. It's going to be big, so stay tuned!"

"Wizards Beyond" continues the "Wizards" story, by following "an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin's sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities - and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World."

Since the original series, fans have gone crazy for the Russos. The premiere of "Wizards Beyond" marked Disney Channel's most-watched series premiere on Disney+, generating 3.2 million views globally in its first 12 days.

In addition to Henrie (as Justin Russo), the cast includes Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo).

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with executive producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Selena Gomez and Henrie. "Wizards of Waverly Place" was created by Todd Greenwald.

Season one of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" is streaming on Disney+.

