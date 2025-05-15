Disneyland Resort gears up to celebrate its 70th anniversary. Here's what you can expect

The Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration officially kicks off this week and guests can expect a slate of new entertainment, as well as the return of some fan-favorites.

The Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration officially kicks off this week and guests can expect a slate of new entertainment, as well as the return of some fan-favorites.

The Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration officially kicks off this week and guests can expect a slate of new entertainment, as well as the return of some fan-favorites.

The Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration officially kicks off this week and guests can expect a slate of new entertainment, as well as the return of some fan-favorites.

The Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration officially kicks off Friday and guests can expect a slate of new entertainment, as well as the return of some fan-favorites.

The yearlong birthday celebrations will feature parties around every corner - from the debut of "The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade" down Main Street, U.S.A. to the all new "Tapestry of Happiness" projection show at "It's a small world," and much more.

The dazzling, fan- favorite nighttime parade "Paint the Night" will make its grand return to light up Main Street with stunning color and more than a million brilliant LED lights.

In addition to innovative floats, vibrant costumes, and unforgettable music, Anna and Elsa will rejoin the parade on the fan-favorite float inspired by Disney Animation's "Frozen" when it makes its return for the first time since its initial run.

Disneyland Resort's 70th celebration kicks off in May and we're learning new details about what fans can expect, including an all-new ticket offer, additional info on "World of Color Happiness!," and a sneak peek at the merchandise.

The celebration will continue over at Disney California Adventure Park.

During the day, guests can enjoy the beloved "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration." Then when the sun goes down, the all-new "World of Color Happiness!" show, which is inspired by Walt Disney's words from the opening day park dedication from seven decades ago: "To all who come to this happy place... welcome!"

The nighttime spectacular will explore "happy" through a kaleidoscope of emotions, hosted by Joy and the other emotions from the hit Pixar films, "Inside Out" and "Inside Out 2."

To make the most of the celebration, Disneyland Resort will offer a limited time, multi-day theme park ticket for as low $120 per day, along with with other special deals for 3-day and 4-day tickets.

Click here for a look at the full guide to the Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration, including new details on the limited-time entertainment, colorful décor, themed food and beverages, and collectible merchandise

Disney is the parent company of this station.