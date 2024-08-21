DNC protests 2024: Pro-Palestinian protesters confront Chicago police downtown | LIVE

CHICAGO -- Please note: This content may be disturbing for some viewers

A group of pro-Palestinian, anti-Democratic National Convention protesters confronted Chicago police Tuesday during what began as a rally outside the Israeli Consulate downtown.

Dozens gathered about 7 p.m. CT outside the consulate over 1 mile from the United Center, where the DNC is taking place.

Some pro-Israel protesters could be seen, as well.

After several speeches, protesters burned at least two flags, one of which was an American flag and another was an American flag with the star of David.

The group then moved into the street and began to walk.

At several points, protesters confronted police and pushed through CPD lines, marching around the immediate area.

Protesters were also seen hitting police with wooden placards.

Hundreds of Chicago police officers have surrounded the group in an effort to get the protesters to disperse, at times forcing them onto the sidewalk.

The protest is not permitted by the city.

Mass arrests were caught on camera, and riot police responded to the scene.

One of the leaders of the protest was seen being arrested, as well.

A group called Behind Enemy Lines organized the rally.

The organization said prior to the Democratic National Convention, they've had multiple protests, distributed pamphlets and organized others to stand with Palestinians and denounce the DNC.

Pro-Palestinian leaders representing Monday's March on the DNC said they are not associated with Tuesday's rally.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling was also on the scene about 8 p.m.

Snelling addressed the protest earlier Tuesday.

"Well, what I can tell you is you never know what to expect from a group like that, but, what I can tell you is what I expect from our side, what I expect from our Chicago police officers, who are going to be responding to that. And, regardless to what they're saying from the CPD aspect of it, we're going to rely on our training. We're going to stay focused, stay focused on First Amendment protection, but we're also going to make sure that we protect everyone in this city," he said.

There was concern because Behind Enemy Lines invoked the violence of the 1968 Democratic National Convention for what could play out Tuesday, vowing to target Chicago police, politicians, delegates and media.

According to a website for the group, there are suggestions of violent tactics. And, just a few months ago, members from the organization crashed a DNC volunteer recruitment event.

According to a Chicago police report obtained by ABC7 Chicago's I-Team, infiltrators "grabbed a microphone" and "pushed" a volunteer when security "attempted to take down" the protesters. But, they all "ran towards the exits, fleeing."

Behind Enemy Lines denied CPD's version of events, telling the I-Team "We did not 'flee' we were forcibly removed by United Center security." The group said protesting the DNC and volunteer recruitment event "was the right thing to do."

The incident was concerning enough that it made a threat assessment by the FBI, Secret Service and CPD, citing the group's intent to cause "further disruption to the DNC."

"We've practiced how we're going to respond, how we're going to move assets around, if necessary. So, we'll assess the situation as it goes along, and we'll be able to move any type of resources or assets that we need to make sure that we keep that situation under wraps. We are prepared," Snelling said.

A fire was set on the ground at a downtown Chicago protest Tuesday night.

Behind Enemy Lines is the same extremist group that unfurled a protest inside the Art Institute of Chicago last November; and an American flag was burned at one of their Stop-the-DNC rallies outside City Hall in March.

Retired CPD Lt. John Garrido was on the front lines of civil disturbances and daily police work for decades. Garrido said Tuesday's unapproved protest outside the Israeli Consulate should be of more concern than Monday's fence breach because police are having to cover the DNC and now another front: downtown.

"The question still remains, if it does go up for grabs, what are they going to be allowed to do? Are they going to be allowed to respond? And I don't doubt this superintendent, Snelling, absolutely wants to, and he's going to want to make arrests, and he's going to do what needs to be done. It's just going to be a matter of, you know, what's Mayor Johnson going to allow them to do? Because traditionally, that's usually who has the final say, the mayor's office, as to what we're allowed to do if things do go up for grabs," Garrido said.