Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson star in new series premiering Sept. 26

'Doctor Odyssey' cast gives a behind-the-scenes look at new ABC drama

We're getting a new look behind the scenes at the upcoming ABC series, "Doctor Odyssey."

Joshua Jackson plays Max, a new doctor on board a cruise ship. According to the official synopsis, "It's all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore." It's created by Ryan Murphy.

In the newest video, Jackson says, "The world of 'Doctor Odyssey' is all about escapism, lust at sea and life or death medical emergencies."

Don Johnson, who plays Captain Robert Massey, says, "Ryan Murphy has created a world that is about magic that happens on a luxury cruise liner with all kinds of high octane adventure."

Sean Teale, who plays Nurse Tristan Silva, says, "It's a show that's unexpected, intense medical issues."

Phillipa Soo, who plays Nurse Avery Morgan, says, "You have to be prepared for anything."

"Every new voyage presents new opportunity for the characters," Jackson continued.

"Sit back, relax and enjoy the ride!"

"Doctor Odyssey" sets sail Thursday, September 26 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.