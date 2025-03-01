Does SF have a public urination problem? Here's how the city is addressing the issue

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The stench in a certain section of San Francisco's Portsmouth Square is intolerable and offensive. Years of public urination have left their mark on a now corroded pole.

ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez went to Portsmouth Square where she discovered men urinating in a barren park space, which is also home to dozens of rat borrows.

This is not a designated "pissoir," those French public outdoor bathrooms.

In fact, Portsmouth Square has bathrooms open to the public only a few feet away and maintained by recreation and park crews.

There is no semblance of privacy here or shame.

There is so much accumulated urine that on one corner, there is moss growing on the top.

The San Francisco Health Department would not tell us if this represented a health issue for the community because, they say, they've never received a single complaint.

The question that comes to mind is, "What in the heck is going on here and how is this even allowed?"

Danny Sauter is the new supervisor for District 3, which represents Chinatown. We asked him how to stop this behavior.

"I think there are two things, we actually have to look at making sure that our existing facilities, our restrooms are in good shape, that they are not closed, that people know where they are with signage and with good lighting and on the other side if people are doing this, the park rangers need to make sure that they stop that whether it's a verbal warning at first or maybe up to a citation," said Sauter.

San Francisco banned public urination in 2002. At the time, Supervisor Tony Hall said the vote by the board "demonstrated we live in a civilized society."

Anyone violating the ban can fined between $50 and $500. We asked police if they have ever cited anyone here or anywhere in San Francisco. Police told at this time, they don't have this data compiled.

San Francisco Recreation and Parks runs Portsmouth Square. That department issued a statement reminding us that the square has "some of the best maintained and most heavily used restrooms in our entire park system."

So why pee outside?

We decided to ask an individual why he was urinating in public. We waited until he was done with his business.

Lyanne: "Excuse me, sir, hi, we're with ABC News, my name is Lyanne Melendez. I wanted to ask you, you realize there are public bathrooms upstairs, but you choose to urinate here. Can I ask you why?"

Man: "OK, thank you."

Lyanne: "Thank you? Why do you urinate here?"

He just simply walked away.

Portsmouth Square is not the only park in San Francisco with its share of peeing individuals. Garfield Square in the Mission hosts many day laborers who were, at one time, urinating outside despite also having a public bathroom in the park. The city has since put a pit stop at the request of neighbors.

Franklin Square at 17th and Bryant has a sign at the entrance of the park welcoming people to use this pit stop, instead of relieving themselves in the bushes.

But nowhere was outdoor peeing so common than at Dolores Park. One of the city's most popular parks, also in the Mission.

People often traded in the use of the bathrooms for these bushes while surrounded by the comfort of nature until the park's renovation included a French invention.

That's where we met Harris Loeser. It was here, at the top of the hill, that we engaged in an amicable conversation about the park's beloved "pissoir."

"I come here during the week to read, and it's a world-class spot. It's great to be able to relieve oneself," said Loeser.

Dolores Park has bathrooms on each side of the park, but at times, they are not convenient for those enjoying the park at the top of the hill.

"A pissoir increases capacity, it takes the pressure off the bathrooms, which are used largely by females and people who are doing number two," said Loeser.

"I wish there were more because sometimes a line will form, and it can be hard to do it efficiently when there is a line behind you," said Zach Garcia, a regular user of the pissoir.

The city has plans to renovate Portsmouth Square starting as early as Fall 2025. Rec and Park told us the plans include additional restrooms in the renovated clubhouse. But if you build them, will they... use them.