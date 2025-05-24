Dog deaths at Alameda lagoon prompts testing for potential toxic algae

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- It's a lagoon that covers approximately four miles of the island of Alameda - a place residents and pets enjoy, but this week a Facebook post from the Alameda West Lagoon HOA is alarming dog owners in the area.

"It was really concerning. The lagoon has always been a part of Alameda and as a lifelong resident we have always had some concerns about the water," said Julia Stevens, Alameda resident.

The Facebook post alerted residents about a dog that got sick and later died after playing on the beach and an unconfirmed report of a second dog death in the area.

Julia Stevens doesn't let her dogs in the lagoon.

"I would expect the city to inform us of the safety of that water and the status of it," said Stevens.

The HOA said the water would be tested for toxic algae. We spoke to Cal State University, East Bay assistant professor of Anthropology, Geography and Environmental Studies Tony Marks-Block about what toxic algae can do to a humans or pets.

"It can cause severe nerve damage to people if they ingest them and same with any sort of pet," said professor Marks-Block.

In a statement, the city of Alameda confirmed they took samples from all five lagoons and are doing a complete toxicity panel, adding "that will test for both fresh and saltwater harmful algae. The samples were driven to a lab in Sacramento yesterday, but we do not expect results until next week. The City's lagoons are saltwater or brackish, but we are being cautious and doing a complete panel. We are also coordinating with the East Bay Regional Park District because the water comes from the Bay and is released back to the Bay."

Alameda resident Molly Graham said her golden retriever loves the water, but she also doesn't let her go into the lagoon after seeing algae in other parts of the East Bay.

"It happens all the time at Lake Chabot with algae so when it gets really hot, and the water is low and is stagnant, that is when you know to be careful with your dogs - you should know ahead of time to stay away from it," said Graham.

Why does this happen?

"It could be a combination of factors it could be increased temperatures; water temperatures alongside increase nutrients create conditions for different algae to proliferate and grow rapidly and they can either then depilate oxygen levels or they can also create these toxins," said professor Marks-Block.

Residents are asking the city to take action.

"What is their process and regular system is for maintenance and addressing water quality issues or signage everywhere that says absolutely this water is not safe don't go into it - but there is nothing like that right now," said Stevens.

The city said they expect the algae test results next week.