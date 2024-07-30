Donald Trump to attend National Association of Black Journalists Convention this week

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Former President Donald Trump will attend the National Association of Black Journalists Convention in Chicago this week, his campaign said on Monday night.

The convention runs from July 31 to Aug. 4 at the Hilton Chicago, located at 720 South Michigan Avenue in the South Loop. The NABJ's website says the event is a conference for journalism education, career development, networking and innovation.

Trump's campaign and NABJ said he will participate in a Q &A with political journalists in front of an audience of convention attendees that will concentrate on the most pressing issues facing the Black community. It will happen at noon Wednesday.

ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott will moderate the event with The Faulkner Focus Anchor Harris Faulkner, who is also a co-host of Outnumbered on FOX News, and Semafor Political Reporter Kadia Goba.

NABJ said Vice President Kamala Harris was also invited to participate in this year's convention, and her confirmation is pending.

The event will not be open to the general public, but it will be live-streamed via NABJ's YouTube and Facebook pages, the organization said.

"We look forward to our attendees hearing from former President Trump on the critical issues our members and their audiences care about most," said NABJ President Ken Lemon. "While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know."

Trump will then head to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania for a rally.

Last week, Trump also revealed plans to return to Butler, Pennsylvania for the first time since his attempted assassination. The date of that rally has not been announced.

