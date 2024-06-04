Drag slang 101: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' queens give a lesson in drag slang

From "eat" to "slay," Ginger Minj, Rock M. Sakura, Angeria Paris VanMicheals and more teach the basics of drag slang

LOS ANGELES -- It's Pride Month and the queens are out!

On The Red Carpet caught up with "RuPaul's Drag Race" queens, Ginger Minj, Rock M. Sakura, Scarlett Bobo, Laganja Estranja, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Hershii LiqCour-Jeté and Crystal Methyd at the LA premiere of World of Wonder's "Drag Me to the Movies," where they taught us a lesson in drag slang!

To celebrate the colorful culture of the drag world, we asked the queens what "beat," "eat," "gag," "kik," "shade," "snatched" and "slay" meant, and they had the best answers!

"If you eat, then honey, 4+4, you ate! Honey, the thing is that, the children need to be fed, and if you're serving, then the children eat," Rock M. Sakura explained.

"Snatched means you've got it together. Your body is right. It's tight. There's no waist. What waist? We don't need those! Who needs to breathe?" Hershii LiqCour-Jeté joked.

We couldn't be more appreciative of the lesson!

Looking for more ways to celebrate Pride Month? Catch the 2024 LA Pride Parade, hosted by Ellen Leyva and Gio Benitez, Sunday, June 9 at 11 a.m. PT streaming live on ABC News Live and Hulu.

