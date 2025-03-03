24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Driver in critical condition after brutal crash with traffic pole in Oakland, police say

Monday, March 3, 2025 6:31PM
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland police are investigating a crash in East Oakland that sent a driver to the hospital in critical condition early Monday morning.

The wreck was reported just after 4 a.m. near 54th Avenue and International Boulevard, according to a release from the Oakland Police Department.

SKY7 video appears to show a car wrapped around a traffic pole, with the pole nearly splitting the vehicle in half.

Investigators are working to determine the cause. Police did not release any other information.

