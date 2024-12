Driver, pedestrian injured after car crashes at El Cerrito farmers market

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KGO) -- A scary scene at a farmers market at El Cerrito Plaza Saturday morning.

A car crashed through the market, hitting one person.

El Cerrito police didn't share details, but a witness tells ABC7 News that the pedestrian was an older man, who appeared to be in his 70s.

Both the driver and the pedestrian were injured and transported away from the scene of the crash.

Police have not yet released any updates.