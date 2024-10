DUI suspect steals Caltrans truck after crash near Bay Bridge Toll Plaza, CHP says

A suspected DUI driver crashed into two other cars near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza Sunday night and then stole a Caltrans truck before being arrested.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in Oakland are investigating a bizarre situation that played out near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza Sunday night.

First, there was a crash involving a suspected DUI driver and at least two cars.

Then one of the drivers involved stole a Caltrans truck. Police tracked it to a spot near the Port of Oakland.

ABC7 News crews saw CHP officers put a woman in handcuffs.

The CHP says it's not clear how the driver got the Caltrans truck, but the Caltrans employee wasn't hurt.