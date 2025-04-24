All the news from Hulu's Get Real event on 'DWTS,' Bachelor Nation, 'Mormon Wives' and more.

The first "Dancing With The Stars" celebrity contestant, the new "Golden Bachelor," "Bachelor in Paradise" changes, #MomTok spoilers...the reality tea is brewing!

BEVERLY HILLS -- Reality royalty gathered in Beverly Hills for Hulu's Get Real event and oh, what a day it was, filled with big announcements, big reunions and lots of fun. Here's a breakdown of all the news you need to know.

"DANCING WITH THE STARS"

The mirrorball trophy will be handed out once again as "Dancing With The Stars" will be back for season 34.

Rylee Arnold, Ezra Sosa, Alfonso Ribeiro Julianne Hough and Derek Hough also announced the show's first celebrity contestant: Robert Irwin. The wildlife conservationist and photographer joined them on stage shirtless and with a python!

"Guys, this is the coolest day, this is awesome," Irwin said from the stage.

Irwin is no stranger to the ballroom. His sister Bindi won season 21 with Derek Hough, who told us how it feels to come full circle with the Irwin family.

"I am so excited to have Robert's energy and positivity in that ballroom after dancing with Bindi Irwin 10 years ago and seeing little Robert in that audience cheering her on! To see him now a decade later, be on that floor and the man he's become, it's awesome," said Hough.

We'll get the full list of celebrities and their partners and when exactly it will premiere at a later date.

"Dancing With The Stars" airs on ABC and Disney+ and will stream the next day on Hulu.

BACHELOR NATION

Host Jesse Palmer had lots of news to share about a couple of Bachelor Nation favorites.

First up, "Bachelor in Paradise" is returning this summer for season 10. They'll be filming in Costa Rica and Bachelor Nation alum Hannah Brown will be joining Palmer and bartender Wells Adams. She'll be in charge of the new champagne lounge. It was previously announced that the "Golden Bachelor" and "Golden Bachelorette" cast members will also be headed to the beach.

"Bachelor in Paradise" will air on ABC and Hulu this summer.

Palmer also introduced the audience to the new "Golden Bachelor," Mel Owens. The 66-year old former NFL-player-turned-lawyer is divorced and has two sons. Casting is now open and the premiere for "The Golden Bachelor" will be announced at a later date.

"THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES"

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" stars Whitney Leavitt and Demi Engemann were on hand to show the audience the new trailer for season two.

There's plenty of #MomTok drama, but also this little tidbit: Leavitt and Engemann shared with On The Red Carpet that they are friends again!

"In that season, we mended our relationship and I think it's cool to see," Leavitt revealed. "That's a huge spoiler."

Watch it unfold when "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" premieres May 15 on Hulu.

"VANDERPUMP VILLA"

Here's another spoiler alert, some of the "Mormon Wives" will cross over to "Vanderpump Villa." Both casts promise lots of drama on that front.

Andre and Anthony revealed that this season, which takes place at Castello Rosato in Italy is "sexy, dramatic and classy."

"Vanderpump Villa" premieres on Hulu Thursday.

"LOVE THY NADER"

The Nader sisters took the stage to announce their new reality show, "Love Thy Nader." We met Sports Illustrated model Brooks last season on "Dancing With The Stars" and now we're getting to see Brooks and her sisters, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland as they live, work and try to find love in New York CIty.

"The cameras started rolling at just the right time. The tea is piping freaking hot and the only way you can catch it, I hate to break it to you, is on our show, because everything's on it," Brooks teased.

"Love Thy Nader" will air on Freeform and Hulu this summer.

COOPER AND KARDASHIANS NEWS

At the event, Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, spoke with "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper about her new show for Hulu, a dating show called "Overboard for Love." Cooper said she is "obsessed" with reality TV is excited to join the Hulu family.

From left to right: Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television and Alex Cooper appear at Hulu's Get Real event in Beverly Hills. Disney/Kat Nijmeddin

"The Kardashians" stars Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick were also on hand, where Mills announced that Khloe is developing a spinoff-style show tentatively called "Calabasas: Behind the Gates." The show will focus on the friends and neighbors around the Kardashians in their Calabasas community.

All seasons of "The Kardashians" are streaming now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu, Freeform and this ABC station.