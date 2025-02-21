Antioch mom arrested after 4 young children found alone in 'uninhabitable' home, police say

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A mom in Antioch was arrested Thursday after authorities say they discovered four young children alone in what was determined to be an "uninhabitable" home.

Officers responded to a welfare check just before 5 p.m. on the 2000 block of Spruce Way after a passerby reported finding a 2-year-old child outside their home.

Upon entering the unlocked residence, officers say they found three additional children, with no adults present. The children were transported to nearby hospitals for evaluation before being placed into the custody of Child and Family Services.

EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area parents discover nanny allegedly abused 2-day-old baby in 'horrifying' video

After conducting several tests, Contra Costa Fire Department's hazmat team determined the home to be uninhabitable.

Officers say the 36-year-old mom arrived at the residence later that day and was placed under arrest on child abuse-related charges.