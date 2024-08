All eastbound I-580 lanes blocked in Oakland at Edwards Ave. due to police activity, CHP says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- All I-580 eastbound lanes in Oakland are blocked at Edwards Avenue due to police activity, California Highway Patrol said on Saturday.

Police say there is no estimated time of reopening and are asking drivers to seek alternative routes.

No other information has been given at this time.

