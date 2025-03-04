El Cerrito BART station shut down after person possibly hit by train, agency says

EL CERRITO, Calif. -- The El Cerrito Plaza BART station was shut down Tuesday morning because of a "major medical emergency" on the tracks, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.

BART initially issued an alert at 8:40 a.m. about the station closure.

BART spokesperson Chris Filippi said someone entered the trackway and may have been struck by a train.

There is no train service to the El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito del Norte or Richmond stations during the emergency response. Trains are turning around at the North Berkeley station until further notice, Filippi said.

As of 9 a.m., there was no estimate yet for when regular service will resume, and Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses are taking riders between the affected stations during the disruption, Filippi said.

