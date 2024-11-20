On The Red Carpet exclusively reveals the 'you look like you love me' singers nab the 2024 CMA award

Ella Langley & Riley Green win Musical Event of the Year at CMA Awards - On the Red Carpet Exclusive

Ella Langley and Riley Green are officially 2024 CMA Awards winner!

On The Red Carpet exclusively reveals the 'you look like you love me' singers nab the 2024 CMA award for Musical Event of the Year. The exciting announcement took place live on the red carpet.

We spoke with Ella Langley and Riley Green to get his thoughts on the big win!

"The 58th Annual CMA Awards" begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT today on ABC and will be available to stream tomorrow on Hulu.

