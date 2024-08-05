Elon Musk to close X's SF location, move workers to existing San Jose offices, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco no longer marks the spot for X.

The New York Times is reporting that Elon Musk plans to shut the company's San Francisco office in the coming weeks with workers moving to existing offices in San Jose.

The Times is basing its reporting on an internal email Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino sent to employees Monday.

Last month, Musk announced that he planned to move the company formerly known as Twitter to Texas.

ABC7 News reached out to X for a comment, but have yet to hear back.