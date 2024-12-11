Elton John shares what he hopes his legacy will be: 'That's all that counts'

Elton John is sharing what he hopes his legacy will be -- aside from his iconic music career.

"My music speaks for itself," the "Rocket Man" singer, 77, told "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts in a new interview that aired Dec. 11. "My legacy is that I was a great husband and an even better father."

"The music, the career is fantastic. It's been mind-blowing, groundbreaking," he continued. "But the most important thing to me in my life is making sure my children are happy, they have a wonderful life and that I was good to them. That's all that counts."

Sir Elton John speaks with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America," Dec. 11, 2024. ABC News

John shares sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, with longtime husband David Furnish.

They all joined him onstage at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium in November 2022 for the final U.S. stop of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, and Furnish said a photo from that "beautiful moment" hangs in the family's kitchen at home.

"Elton wanted the world to really see and feel why he made the decision to stop touring," Furnish reflected.

As for if John's kids know just how big of a deal their dad is, Furnish -- who co-directed "Elton John: Never Too Late," the new documentary on the Grammy-winning singer -- admitted "they do and they don't."

"I think one of the things that Elton's always done, he does a show, comes home, he doesn't talk a lot about what he does, he doesn't play his music all the time in the house," Furnish explained. "He's daddy."

"Elton John: Never Too Late" streams Dec. 13 on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of "Good Morning America" and this ABC station