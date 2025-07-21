Emmy-award winning writer Bruce Vilanch talks new book about worst shows he wrote for

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Emmy-award winning writer Bruce Vilanch stopped by the studio Monday morning on ABC7@7.

He has written for award shows like the Oscars, he's worked with countless celebrities, and you may also know him from Hollywood Squares.

Vilanch is in town for a book signing. His book is called "It Seemed Like a Bad Idea at the Time," where he shares all the horror stories from the worst shows he wrote for.

He also shared a story about Robin Williams that you may not have heard.

But we started with his shirt.

Vilanch is having a book signing Tuesday night at OASIS in San Francisco at 7 p.m.. You can get tickets here.