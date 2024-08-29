'English Teacher' gives fresh take on classroom comedy with hilarious look at high school life

Joelle Garguilo sits down with the cast of 'English Teacher' to discuss the upcoming comedy.

Joelle Garguilo sits down with the cast of 'English Teacher' to discuss the upcoming comedy.

Joelle Garguilo sits down with the cast of 'English Teacher' to discuss the upcoming comedy.

Joelle Garguilo sits down with the cast of 'English Teacher' to discuss the upcoming comedy.

NEW YORK -- Grab your backpacks and get ready for a laugh. From A to Gen Z, school is back in session.

"English Teacher" is FX's new comedy series created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez. Co-starring Stephanie Koenig, it gives a hilarious look at the personal, professional, and political aspects of working in a high school.

Alvarez spoke about what drew him to write this show.

"I thought it was a really cool environment, I think a high school is a cool environment because people are forced to interact with people from every part of life," Alvarez said. "You can't only hang out with people who think like you at high school. You're ultimately all going to have to work together to achieve a common goal."

"I would say too," said Koenig. "There's something, but what you can expect about the show is when you watch a show and you're like, God, I feel like I know them."

Alvarez and Koenig are working together again after previously collaborating on the comedy web series, "The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo."

"We've gone through such a big part of our journey of life together at this point that it's, when Stephanie wins, I win," Alvarez said. "I just love her so much and I'm so grateful to be able to work with my best friend always. And usually people are saying that at their wedding, I think. But we're just seeing it here."

Alvarez says audiences are, "going to see a true comedy. This show is, in my opinion, so funny. You got to watch it. It's a show for everybody."

"English Teacher" premieres Sept. 2 on FX, which is owned by the same parent company as this station.