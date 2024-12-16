California youth football, cheer team injured during Florida Everglades airboat tour accident

ABC7 News learned that many of the individuals involved in the Florida Everglades Airboat Tour accident were from the Bay Area.

More than a dozen kids and parents were injured in an airboat accident in the Florida Everglades on Friday.

We've learned that many of those individuals are from the San Francisco Bay Area. They were in Naples, Florida for a youth football tournament.

Helicopter video shows the scene after two airboats, giving tours in the Florida Everglades on Friday, collided, injuring more than a dozen people.

This is nearly 3,000 miles away from California, but we've learned that the group on one of the boats was part of an 8 and under youth football and cheer team based out of Pittsburg, CA. They're called MEGA Football and Cheer and they were competing in a national tournament in Naples.

They tell us the group was on a swamp tour when one of the boats struck the other. Parents and kids were thrown into the water.

"Looks like there is someone underneath the boat at this time," said a dispatcher.

At least 16 people were hospitalized, according to emergency crews. Those from the team tell us that some of the victims are now back in the Bay Area, but around 3 or 4 people are still in the hospital.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page the group writes: "We're relieved to share that as of this morning. Everyone is in stable condition. However, a couple of our cherished parents face a road to recovery. We're grateful for the strength and resilience of our MEGA community during this challenging time."

Family members of one of the victims tell us their loved one broke their tailbone. Other injuries included broken arms and bad cuts, but everyone survived.

We reached out to the airboat company to ask how something like this could happen but as of this broadcast they haven't gotten back to us. They did post a statement to their web site on Friday saying, "Wooten's Everglades Airboat Tours regrets that a collision involving two airboats occurred this afternoon." They went on to say, "All of us at Wooten's offer our sincere sympathies to everyone involved, and wish them a speedy recovery."

Here is the full statement from Mega Football and Cheer:

Good Morning MEGA families,

We want to inform you of an incident that occurred during our 8U team's trip to Florida for the AYF Nationals. Some of our team members and parents were involved in the airboat accident in the Everglades while on a swamp tour attraction.

We're relieved to share that as of this morning, everyone is in stable condition. However, a couple of our cherished parents face a road to recovery. We're grateful for the strength and resilience of our MEGA community during this challenging time.

We ask for your prayers, positive thoughts, and support for those affected and their families. Our MEGA family has always come together in times of need, and we know your love and encouragement will mean so much to those recovering.

We'll provide updates as appropriate while respecting the privacy of those involved. If you'd like to offer support or have questions, please reach out to info@megafootballandcheer.com

Thank you for being part of our incredible MEGA family. Your support means everything as we navigate this situation together.

With love and gratitude,

The MEGA Family

Here is the full statement from Wooten's Everglades Airboat Tours:

Airboat Accident

Friday December 13, 2024

OCHOPEE, Fla.-Wooten's Everglades Airboat Tours regrets that a collision involving two airboats occurred this afternoon.

We immediately contacted local area emergency authorities, who responded rapidly to the scene, providing care to the passengers.

Following the accident, we began working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the sheriff's office to aid in their investigations, which are ongoing.

All of us at Wooten's offer our sincere sympathies to everyone involved, and wish them a speedy recovery.