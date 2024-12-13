EXCLUSIVE: 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' hosts share experience filming premiere episode

We have an exclusive look at The Home Edit co-founders talking about the whirlwind experience filming the premiere episode of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."

LOS ANGELES -- "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" is back! And we have an exclusive first look at the show's co-hosts, Cleo Shearer and Joanna Teplin, sharing their full experience filming the premiere episode.

This first episode of the brand-new iteration of the much-loved home renovation show features the Warren Family in Texas, who tragically lost their husband and father, a beloved pastor in the community and also the owner of a neighborhood restaurant.

In the exclusive clip, seen in the video player above, you can see the family getting emotional while looking at the final product.

At one point, while taking it all in, the matriarch of the family said with a smile on her face and tears in her eyes, "This is so the Warren Family."

This whirlwind process happens in just five days, or 96 hours.

Shearer called it "pretty intense," while carpenter Wendell Holland shared some details about how they make it happen.

"On our build schedule we have something scheduled every 15 minutes, 24 hours a day, to make sure we get finished with the build," Holland said. "Just missing your mark is the difference between finishing in five days and not."

Designer Arianne Bellizaire added, "The key insight here is it's a four day build, not five, because on day four I'm bringing in furniture and art and then on day five the family gets the house."

Shearer and Teplin, who have taken the world by storm with their organization and home decor skills, are co-founders of the global lifestyle brand The Home Edit.

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, seen in this undated image, will host the legacy series, "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," returning to ABC for the 2024-2025 season. Justin Nolan Key

Like the original series, the reimagining of this show will showcase heartwarming stories, inspired volunteers and mind-blowing builds for deserving families who give back to their communities.

Assisting them is a team of builders and contractors from homebuilder Taylor Morrison who will expertly reconfigure the home based on the family's lifestyle and needs.

The "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" series premieres on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 on ABC. Stream the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and this ABC station.