Exclusive look inside the California Highway Patrol's new stealth patrol vehicles

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- New California Highway Patrol Dodge Durangos are rolling out statewide and drawing criticism from drivers who say the special design is deceptive.

The new Dodge Durangos are almost unrecognizable from the outside, but officers say they are a much-needed tool to catch speeders.

"We really just want to blend in so we're not as recognizable, and we're really catching people in their true spirit of what they're doing out there," explained California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas

Officer Salas confirms that 100 "specially marked patrol vehicles" are targeting reckless drivers across the state.

In just three weeks, officers in the new Durango vehicles have issued 1,000 tickets in Fresno County alone.

"We're going to build up our speed to freeway speed," said Salas.

Within minutes of getting onto Highway 99, a Toyota Camry blew right past Salas' patrol vehicle as KFSN-TV reporter Gabe Ferris joined him on a ride-along Thursday.

Robert was driving 80 miles per hour.

"You were going a few miles over, tell us why you were going over tonight," Ferris asked Robert.

"I am just trying to catch my son practicing at Edison," Robert said.

He had no idea Salas was on patrol.

"This new car looks much different than the traditional black and white," said Robert. "I've actually seen it before - pull over a couple of people, but I didn't even notice it behind me, to be honest. It kind of blended in."

Robert drove away with a warning, but some drivers aren't so lucky. They've called the Durangos deceiving, even entrapment.

Legal analyst Tony Capozzi says the logo on the side makes them legal.

"It meets the requirements ... and technically, it's within the law, and they have every right to use this type of vehicle," said Capozzi.

The CHP hears the criticism, but believes the new vehicles could save lives.

"If we are able to deploy a new tool, like our Specially Marked Patrol Vehicle, and it reduces people from speeding," said Salas. "Because now they're thinking, 'Oh my gosh, is that a Highway Patrol Car or is it not?' It's worth it to us."