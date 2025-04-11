Climate Bay Area: The Exploratorium prepares for Climate Justice Summit

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We've partnered with the Exploratorium to bring you a series called "Climate Bay Area." It focuses on climate related topics that impact the environment while exploring ways to achieve a more sustainable future.

Today's story is about the first Climate Justice Summit held at the Exploratorium for leaders and educators to reimagine the future of climate education and justice.

The Exploratorium is building on its year-round commitment to programming, conversations and experiences as it prepares for SF Climate Week, April 19 - 27.

You can learn more about the Climate Justice Summit and how the Exploratorium is celebrating SF Climate Week in the video player above.