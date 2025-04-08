Exploring space just got easier with SF Exploratorium's 'Look Up: Eclipse, Moon, and Mars' exhibit

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Exploring space just got easier with the Exploratorium's spring exhibition called "Look Up: Eclipse, Moon, and Mars." Visitors can dive into wonders of space through immersive experiences and interactive exhibits.

"There's so much happening in the world around us. We wanted to do something that actually got people out of looking around the world and looking up and seeing the wonderful things that are happening in the solar system," said Rob Semper, Chief Science Officer at the Exploratorium.

The exhibition takes up two galleries at the museum and there are several different pieces to help visitors think about how space is explored.

Thanks to a partnership with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the Exploratorium was loaned full scale models of rovers that rove around Mars and a Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which is a satellite that orbits Mars, "It has this incredibly high resolution camera on it and the opportunity to see Mars with that kind of clarity whether it's through these images or through an art piece, is a totally extraordinary experience that you're not going to get anywhere else," said said Ann Meisinger, Program Director at the Exploratorium.

There are events for visitors of all ages from space themed storytimes for kids to evening events for the 18+ crowd. The exhibition is available to explore until April 27, 2025.

Learn more on their website.