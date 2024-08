Explosion at Fremont plastic recycling business injures 1, fire department says

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- An explosion in Fremont injured at least one person on Friday, the fire department said.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. on South Grimmer Boulevard at a plastic recycling business.

The fire department said one person was transferred to the hospital for "unknown injuries or sickness" and several others complained of illness but declined medical treatment.

A hazmat team is reportedly onsite.

