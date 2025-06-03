Evacuations underway in Fairfield due to fast-moving brush fire burning close to homes

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Evacuations are underway in Fairfield due to the Vista Grande Fire, which is burning dangerously close to homes.

CAL FIRE is assisting the Fairfield Fire Department in battling the blaze burning near Vista Grande and Capitola Way.

Evacuations have been issued for Zones: FRF-1658, FRF-1694 and FRF-1698.

CAL FIRE says there are four engines, one battalion chief, two handcrews, two dozers, one helicopter, one airtanker and one air tactical aircraft battling the fire.

