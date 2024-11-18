North Bay man arrested for allegedly forcing himself into home, killing occupant, sheriff says

VALLEY FORD, Calif. -- Deputies in Sonoma County arrested a man suspected of forcing his way into a home and killing an occupant, the sheriff's office said Sunday.

On Saturday at about 3 p.m., dispatch received a call about an unknown man screaming outside of a rural residence on Carroll Road in Valley Ford. The person calling was not at the property but was on the phone with a family member who was, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies drove to the scene and learned that a 44-year-old Fairfield man was allegedly screaming at the two family members in the house and attempting to break down the door. One family member began locking doors and windows, and the other person hid in the home, the sheriff's office said. The suspect ultimately broke down the door and allegedly murdered the victim.

The caller continued to communicate with the sheriff's office as deputies arrived. With the information provided to call takers, deputies were able to locate the suspect, take him into custody, and recover the weapon.

The suspect was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of murder and burglary. He is being held without bail. Detectives are still investigating to determine a motive, the sheriff's office said.