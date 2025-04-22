Fairfield police arrest man for allegedly trying to kidnap 14-year-old girl walking to school

FAIRFIELD, Calif. -- Fairfield police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly trying to kidnap a 14-year-old girl.

Police received a report around 9 a.m. that a man attempted to kidnap a student walking to the Matt Garcia Career and College Academy.

The student said she resisted and fled after the man attempted to grab her. When she got to school, she reported what had happened to her father and school administrators, who called the police.

MORE: Good Samaritans help thwart attempted kidnapping along SF's Embarcadero

Officers began searching for the man and found him on the third floor of City Hall using camera footage. Police arrested 52-year-old Samuel Galvao at City Hall after he allegedly resisted arrest.

He was identified as the suspect by the victim and an independent witness.

Galvao was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and resisting arrest.