Historic helicopter flyover in South Bay marks 50 years since fall of Saigon

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- There was a powerful sight and sound over San Jose Wednesday.

A Vietnam war-era Huey helicopter, fully restored by veterans, flew above city hall, marking 50 years since the fall of Saigon.

That sound of the UH-1 Huey helicopter called EMU 209 is burned into the memories of those who lived through the Vietnam War. In wartime, it carried out critical life-and-death missions transporting soldiers and civilians.

The flyover marked a solemn day known as Black April -- April 30, 1975 -- the day Saigon fell, and the Vietnam War came to an end.

MORE: San Jose high school students bring history of Vietnamese refugee experience to life

People who remember that day well like Phan Nghe attended the special ceremony at San Jose City Hall. He spent more than 10 years in a communist prison following the South Vietnam collapse. The scars he still bears, is a reminder of what he and so many others went through.

Philip Nguyen is executive director of the Vietnamese American Roundtable.

"To be able to see the Huey helicopter and to look out and see folks that are my parents age, my grandparents age, paying homage and their respect to America's efforts to bring them in, welcome them as refugees when they first arrived. I think it's quite beautiful," Nguyen said.

ABC7 was there as his organization was setting up for an evening event targeted for the younger generation of Vietnamese Americans.

MORE: San Jose museum gives look at history of Vietnam War, refugees who fled to US

"It's an homage to the history that we share with our parents, and also to our parents and the folks that came before us, that came to America and really built their homes, their new families. And, in an adopted homeland, for us to be able to imagine a better and brighter future for tomorrow," Nguyen said.

Nguyen said the event is all part of an overall effort to bridge the old and new generations, to not forget the past and remember the sacrifices of so many -- sacrifices that led to an incredible community that's made its home in the Bay Area.

"We bring huge economic value to the city, and we bring the culture of Vietnam and the language where we can share with the rest of our community," said Bien Doan, a Vietnamese San Jose city councilmember. "We are so proud, and we are so grateful to be here with the city of San Jose, especially with the United States that have opened her arms to bring us and give us a new life."

The Huey helicopter had another flyover planned Wednesday night at Little Saigon's Grand Century Mall in San Jose.