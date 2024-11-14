A 'Family Guy' holiday special is coming exclusively to Hulu

24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
ByAmy Becker OTRC logo
Thursday, November 14, 2024 12:06AM
Watch the trailer for "Family Guy's" holiday special, coming exclusively to Hulu November 25.

LOS ANGELES -- In celebration of "Family Guy's" 25th anniversary, Hulu has debuted the trailer for the exclusive holiday special, "Gift of the White Guy."

This marks the second Hulu exclusive special, after the Halloween-themed "Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater," streaming now on Hulu.

"Gift of the White Guy's" synopsis is as follows.

"Peter must recover Lois' Christmas brooch after gifting it away in a White Elephant exchange. Stewie changes his attitude upon learning he's on Santa's 'Naughty List.'"

Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis and Arif Zahir star.

The "Family Guy" holiday special premieres November 25 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

