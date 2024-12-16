Family remembers 6-year-old boy after tragic interstate death in San Jose

The family of King Holguin is mourning the 6-year-old's tragic death on I-280 in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Just two weeks before his seventh birthday and a few days before Christmas, a San Jose family mourns the loss of King Holguin.

He was tragically struck by a car on Interstate 280 in San Jose Friday night.

"I just want to hold him," His father told ABC7 News Monday. "I want him back, but I know he is in a better place. He was always outgoing, loving and the house is quiet without him. But I know everyone misses him and I miss him."

King was nonverbal and autistic, and just before 11 o'clock Friday night, Highway Patrol says King was hit by a car while running across 280.

King's family hopes to get in touch with the driver to let him know it's not his fault - they'd love to share King's story.

An entrance to the highway is just steps outside of the Holguin's apartment along Parkmoor Avenue near Leigh Avenue.

His primary daycare provider Solis Sisneros says despite incredible efforts from his parents, King had a tendency of running away, especially when drawn to rain.

"He got out in the middle of the night when everyone was asleep - locked the door behind him, left his iPad," Sisneros said. "He just went out, you know. Everybody was looking for him, but we'd never expect him to be on the freeway, though."

"I wish I was there for him that night and I just want to apologize to him," King's father said. "I know he's better now."

Nearby, a memorial in King's honor continues to grow - full of his favorite snacks and toys, memories and letters from his friends at daycare.

The family says a GoFundMe account was set up and there will be fundraisers on December 20-22 at Willow Park.

They are all efforts to pay for a proper service to remember their special, loving boy, King.

He meant so much to everybody, he really did," Cisneros said. "He touched so many people's lives. He was a very special boy."

And he will be deeply missed.

You can find more fundraising information here on the GoFundMe.