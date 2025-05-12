Messi is in the Bay: Fans flock to San Jose as soccer megastar arrives ahead of Earthquakes game

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One of the biggest superstars in the world is in the Bay Area.

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami club take on the San Jose Earthquakes Wednesday night. It's one of the most highly anticipated games in the history of the Earthquakes due to Messi's popularity.

Messi has 505 million followers on Instagram. Dozens of fans were waiting for him today as the team arrived in the South Bay.

Fans chanted "Messi, Messi, Messi," as the soccer star got off the team bus in San Jose with his well-known bodyguard of his by his side.

A street was closed off as fans packed Santana Row Sunday as Messi and his Inter Miami team made their way to their hotel. They take on the San Jose Earthquakes Wednesday night.

"Messi on Instagram has more followers than Tom Brady, than Ohtani, Steph Curry combined, Lebron James. This is the biggest sports star in the world," MLS journalist Favian Renkel said.

Renkel says Messi in the Bay Area is a huge deal.

"He's gonna play against the Quakes and many fans thought he wasn't going to come," he said. "This is the one game where if you got a lot of money in the Bay Area you're gonna be there."

"It's Messi man, what else can you expect? High prices, you got to see the legend and pay to see him," Messi fan Ali Almathkur said.

Fans came out in numbers with Messi jerseys hoping for a quick glimpse of the Argentinian World Cup champion.

"He's like a magician so that's what I like. Messi is a legend, he is the GOAT," another fan Shridhar Shah said.

The cheapest tickets to Wednesday's game are going for more than $300, which is currently more expensive than Warriors playoff tickets.

"Kids love him, for some reason kids are fascinated with Lionel Messi. A lot of it has to do with his persona where he doesn't talk much but he just proves it on the field," Renkel said.

"Growing up he was my idol, my hero, and watching him play growing up really inspired me and I really love the sport because of him," Connor Yeh said.

Since he made the trip to the Bay, there is a belief that Messi will play but there are still some skeptical because he played 90 minutes last game, and Inter Miami has a big game next Sunday. Nevertheless, the Earthquakes say there will be special guests at the game and a special concert in downtown San Jose Tuesday in preparation.