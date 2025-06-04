The 20 rookies you should draft in fantasy football



Now that we're into the summer months, let's revisit the rookie class and get a jump on our fantasy football draft prep for the 2025 season.

The traits, the scheme fits, the potential usage. There's plenty to get into here. Plus, after running through mock drafts over the past couple of weeks with our team at ESPN Fantasy, I'm starting to see how these rookies are viewed in terms of their draft value and overall upside.

For this exercise, the focus is on redraft formats in 10-team PPR leagues, which is the standard setup at ESPN. Below, the top 20 rookies are ranked, along with the rounds they should be targeted. And to finish up, there are a handful of additional names to consider for managers who play in 12-team leagues.

It's never too early to start planning for the fantasy season. After all, we are less than 100 days from opening night in Philly.

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

When to target him: Round 1 or 2

A difference-maker with home run ability and elite contact balance, Jeanty steps into the lead role in the Raiders' backfield under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. In his final season at Boise State, Jeanty's 2,601 rushing yards and 126 forced missed tackles led the country, and he should see consistent usage as a receiver on backfield releases. Given his high-end traits and the anticipated weekly volume in Vegas, Jeanty is in a position to produce RB1 numbers as a rookie.

2. Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

When to target him: Round 5

Hampton delivers body punches at 6-foot, 221 pounds, and he can get rolling with his pads square on a downhill track. The lower-body power is there to run through contact and push the pile, and he can cut to daylight when the walls start to close. A capable receiver who produced big plays on screens and swings at North Carolina, Hampton can post lower-end RB2 numbers this season in a backfield timeshare with Najee Harris.

3. RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos

When to target him: Round 5 or 6

Harvey is decisive with the ball, using his compact, 5-foot-8, 205-pound frame and contact balance to run through defenders. Plus, Harvey ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at the combine. He's got some juice. And don't forget about coach Sean Payton's ability to scheme for the running back in the pass game. Harvey has the makeup of an RB2 in his rookie season.

4. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns

When to target him: Round 5 or 6

Judkins is a physical runner who can drop the hammer on contact with his 221-pound frame. In Cleveland's system, Judkins can get north/south in gap schemes, plus he has the vision and lateral quickness to pick his lanes on zone concepts. He's built for the goal line, too, with the short-area burst to dart through cracks. Judkins should take over as the lead runner, which puts him on a path to produce RB2 numbers.

5. Travis Hunter, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

When to target him: Round 7

Hunter brings a true playmaking element to Liam Coen's system. A sudden mover after the catch with electric ability in the open field, Hunter also has elite ball skills and body control at the catch point. Working opposite of Brian Thomas Jr., Hunter has the traits to elevate the Jags' offense. While his total snap count on offense is still to be determined, Hunter fits as a WR3 who could produce some WR2 weeks with his ability to flip the field.

6. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

When to target him: Round 7

More smooth than fast, McMillan can play as a boundary X in Carolina or create inside matchups from the slot. With his 6-4 frame, he can play above the rim on contested throws, and he has a good feel for finding open voids versus zone concepts. McMillan will play a volume role as a rookie, which creates a WR3 floor.

7. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

When to target him: Round 8

At 6-1 and 224 pounds, with straight-line acceleration and vision, Johnson is an easy fit for the outside zone scheme in Pittsburgh. He had 21 rushes of 20 or more yards last season at Iowa, the second most in the country behind Jeanty, and he can post receiving numbers on swings, screens and unders. Johnson will share the backfield with Jaylen Warren, but the early-down volume can push him into the RB2 ranks.

8. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

When to target him: Round 8

A slasher with big-play juice and the pass-catching skills to produce on third downs, Henderson will share the backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson in New England. Henderson caught 46 passes over his final two seasons at Ohio State, and he can operate as a matchup target for quarterback Drake Maye. With the expected volume here, Henderson has upside as a RB2/flex play this season.

9. Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers

When to target him: Round 8

With his 4.29 speed and ball-tracking ability, Golden brings a playmaking skill set to Matt LaFleur's offense. Last season at Texas, Golden led the country with 23 receptions of 20 or more yards, plus he can work the underneath levels of the route tree from multiple alignments. With Christian Watson still recovering from a knee injury, Golden can emerge quickly as a target for quarterback Jordan Love. Golden projects as an upside WR3.

10. Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants

When to target him: Round 9 or 10

Skattebo will have an opportunity to move past Devin Singletary and take on the No. 2 role in the Giants' backfield behind starter Tyrone Tracy Jr. Skattebo makes up for his lack of top-end speed with excellent contact balance and foot quickness to extend plays on the ground. He also added 605 yards on 45 receptions at Arizona State last season. Skattebo will have fantasy value as a rookie if he works his way into the rotation.

11. Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears

When to target him: Round 10 or 11

At 6-6 and 248 pounds, Loveland uses his foot quickness and route-running skills to work every part of the field, and he presents issues for opposing defenses out of a slot alignment. Look for Ben Johnson to scheme matchups for Loveland, who fits as a fringe TE1 in Chicago's upgraded offense.

12. Jack Bech, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

When to target him: Round 11

Bech is a savvy route runner with the strength to play through contact at all three levels, and he can rip through tacklers after the catch. Bech will see targets as the third option in the pass game opposite Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, but the Raiders' run-heavy approach could limit his season totals.

13. Jaydon Blue, RB, Dallas Cowboys

When to target him: Round 11

The Cowboys signed veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders this offseason. However, Blue's 4.38 speed and matchup ability as a receiver could allow him to see reps in the Dallas backfield. At 5-9 and 196 pounds, Blue is best suited to press the ball to the edges as a runner, while he wins on backfield releases. He's a late-round target with upside in PPR leagues.

14. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

When to target him: Round 11 or 12

Drafted by the new coaching staff in Jacksonville, Tuten joins Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby in the Jags' running back room. If Tuten can emerge in camp and create a defined role, he is a name to monitor given his 4.32 speed and home run ability.

15. Jayden Higgins, WR, Houston Texans

When to target him: Round 12

Higgins (6-4, 214 pounds) has the formation flexibility to play on the perimeter or align in the slot. He's a natural hands-catcher and displays the body control to finish plays. Higgins also had eight red zone touchdown grabs last season at Iowa State. The Texans signed Christian Kirk in free agency, and we know Nico Collins is the top target. But with Tank Dell recovering from a knee injury, Higgins could work his way into the rotation in three-WR sets.

16. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When to target him: Round 12

A receiver with inside/outside flexibility, Egbuka is a smooth route runner who can get open and make himself available to the quarterback. Plus, he is competitive after the catch. The early-season status of Chris Godwin (ankle) could create more opportunity for Egbuka, but Mike Evans is still a premier target in Tampa, while Jalen McMillan caught eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2024. This could limit his volume, but Egbuka is still worth a late-round pick.

17. Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

When to target him: Round 13 or 14

A physical and rugged mover who can work the middle of the field and produce after the catch, Warren can impact the Colts' pass game from a variety of presnap alignments. He can be targeted as an underneath outlet and work the interior seams. Warren should be viewed as a rock-solid dynasty pick, but the quarterback situation in Indianapolis lowers his floor in redraft formats. However, if you wait on the position in drafts, or carry two tight ends, Warren is an upside play late due to his physical profile.

18. Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears

When to target him: Round 13 or 14

Burden has upper-tier catch-and-run skills and can be schemed up in Ben Johnson's offense. In addition to running multilevel routes from the slot and perimeter, Burden can produce on screens and fly sweeps. He will have to compete for targets with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland, but he has the playmaking talent to post breakout weeks.

19. Tre Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

When to target him: Round 14

Harris (6-2, 205 pounds) has the profile to play on the boundary as an X receiver. He is a vertical glider on deep-ball throws, and he can win underneath on three-step concepts, using his physical play style after the catch to move the chains. If Harris can move past veteran Mike Williams, he will carry some late-round value in drafts.

20. Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans

When to target him: Round 14

Marks has the elusive ability to find openings in tight quarters, while making defenders miss in space. But it's his receiving skills that put him on the fantasy radar as the potential No. 2 behind Joe Mixon. Marks, who caught 47 passes last season at USC, is worth a late-round flier as an insurance back if you roster Mixon.

Targets for 12-team leagues

If you play in a 12-team format, here are more rookies to put on the fantasy radar this summer as late-round additions.

Kyle Williams, WR, New England Patriots

Williams is a dynamic player who brings some much-needed juice to New England. He can get over the top of defensive backs and is a rapid accelerator underneath on catch-and-run throws. Yes, the Patriots have a crowded wide receiver room, but Williams is worth the late-round pick given his playmaking talent.

Dylan Sampson, RB, Cleveland Browns

Sampson is an instinctive runner who can emerge as a change-of-pace slasher in Cleveland. Despite his smaller frame at 5-8 and 200 pounds, Sampson led the SEC with 22 touchdowns and is decisive near the goal line. He will need to expand his route tree as a pro, but he could earn early touches in Cleveland behind Judkins and Jerome Ford. Keep Sampson on the fantasy radar in the late rounds.

DJ Giddens, RB, Indianapolis Colts

A patient and controlled runner with pro size (6-foot, 212 pounds), Giddens uses his vision and lateral quickness to create in tight quarters. He will have to show more power on contact as a pro, but he has the traits to be a productive NFL runner. Giddens will carry late-round value if he can win the No. 2 role behind Jonathan Taylor in Indy.

Pat Bryant, WR, Denver Broncos

A physical, 6-2 receiver who can play through contact, Bryant is a high riser with big-time ball skills from slot and perimeter alignments. He doesn't have elite top-end speed, but he did catch 10 touchdowns last season at Illinois. Bryant will have late-round value if he can win a job in camp, putting him in the mix to play a role as a slot target in Sean Payton's offense.

Jaylin Noel, WR, Houston Texans

Noel has the lateral quickness to beat press coverage, and his play speed jumps on crossers and over routes. Noel is an easy mover out of the slot who can create splash plays with his separation ability. And in the Texans' new offensive system, he will get more free access off the ball. Noel will have to earn reps and targets, but he has upside as a big-play option in the pass game.