'A fear tactic': Immigrant rights groups denounce reported ICE arrests outside SF court

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Immigrant rights groups are speaking out against ICE arrests, including reports of several outside San Francisco immigration court Tuesday.

According to immigrant rights and legal advocates, several asylum seekers were just showing up for their court appearance. Critics say the arrests that happened were unconstitutional and immoral.

Four immigrants were reportedly arrested by ICE as they left San Francisco immigration court on Tuesday.

According to our media partner the San Francisco Standard, the ICE agents were wearing plain clothes and put people in a chevy impala.

On this Wednesday, immigrants' rights groups and attorneys sounded off.

"What we are seeing in courts across the country and here in SF is a fear tactic. Plain and simple. And when ICE agents are showing up at our courts and intimidating people who are just exercising their democratic rights, that is a fear tactic," said Luna Osleger-Montanez with We Fight Back Coalition.

"ICE's goal is to bypass the legal system," said Sanika Mahajan with Mission Action and San Francisco Rapid Response Network.

"Their presence here at court, and in plain clothes without any clear identification, forces people to make a very difficult decision. Between attending a court hearing and risking arrest or abandoning their cases all together."

Experts say ICE is asking for "custody re-determination," which allows immigrants to be detained while they await hearings.

The Department of Homeland Security defended the arrests. It released this statement saying:

"Reversing Biden's catch and release policy that allowed millions of vetted illegal aliens to be lose on American streets. This administration is once again implementing the rule of the law."

A coalition of immigrant rights groups held a rally Wednesday morning.

"We want to remind people that they have a right to oppose any attempt by the government to dismiss their case - they have the right to talk to a volunteer lawyer for advice and they have the right to talk to a volunteer if ICE is trying to arrest them," said Lisa Knox with California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice.

The advocates remind asylum seekers there's help.

"My message here today is, don't feel like you have to avoid the court. You're not alone. We're all here for you. There is a whole community of people who are here to support you," said Knox.

A departments spokesperson says ICE is doing targeted enforcement at immigration courts.

In a released statement, DHS says, "ICE is now following the law."