Fiesta Friday: Volaris and Viva offer plenty of options out of Oakland International Airport

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- As we head into 2025, OAK is offering more destinations and more flights to Mexico than ever before via Volaris and Viva, Bay Area travelers have an easier, more convenient, and less stressful way to reach their destinations in Mexico. Fly the East Bay Way for your next trip to Mexico.