Final ride from SF to LA for AIDS/LifeCycle, but the fight to end HIV/AIDS continues

For the last time, they ride - not just for the miles, but for the memories, the lives lost, and the hope that carried a community through its darkest days of the AIDS epidemic.

"This is about ending AIDS, ending stigma, coming together in this beautiful community that is full of love and raising money for an amazing cause," stated Jessica Fisher from Ashland, Oregon.

This is Jessica Fisher's tenth year riding in AIDS/LifeCycle. She prepared to pedal out once more...this time alongside her wife.

Pollux Lopez shares a few moments from the ride, including a stop in the small town of Bradley, a hill called the Quad Buster and a chat with the infamous Chicken Lady.

AIDS/LifeCycle is a seven-day, 545-mile journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles, raising money for HIV/AIDS services provided by the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBTQ Center.

"I work in HIV research and this is the kind of stuff that makes it possible to do the things I am doing in order for us to fight against HIV," said Trey Brown from San Francisco. "It is still a problem."

Riders say they're also motivated by recent federal funding cuts under the Trump administration. These cuts are expected to affect HIV research, treatment, and prevention

"With everything going on we always need to show up for our communities and really it starts with the individual person," commented Katie Foresman from Santa Ana.

On Sunday, June 1, more than 2,500 cyclists and volunteers gathered at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. It was a moment of celebration of how far the ride has come, and the impact it's made.

AIDS/LifeCycle rider John Mullican shares his view of a week on the road

Joe Hollendoner, CEO of the Los Angeles LGBTQ Center, stated, "After more than 30 years and $300 million raised, we are sunsetting this iconic event and we are celebrating all of the progress made collectively by our movement."

Along the way, riders faced literal uphill battles... celebrating each others victories along the way.

There were also the emotional moments that stood out. Paul Santello of Los Angeles recalls the testimony of several transgender riders.

"They spoke very candidly about how scared they were but how they felt very loved in this community. It was really touching."

The ride also celebrates love, joy, and for some, family bonds, like Aaron Grisez, from San Jose.

"I think it's a really fantastic thing," said Aaron, "I'm able to do this with my dad and with my partner, and do it proudly and have a great time."

Aaron's dad, Stephen Grisez from Clovis, added, "Probably the best thing about the AIDS/Lifecycle is the time we all spent together."

Robert Quon tells us why he's ridden in AIDS/LifeCycle for 26 years.

With more than 500 miles behind them, Pollux Lopez from San Francisco documented the final moments of the ride.

"Seven days ago, we were in San Francisco and now we are here in L.A. It has been an amazing journey," said Lopez.

The ride born in the shadows of crisis, now ending on a sunny day more than three decades later, in Santa Monica.

"We have honored so many people. So many that we have lost. We've lifted up the lives of so many that couldn't be out here with us. Both those who can no longer ride but also those that are back at home in San Francisco and here in Los Angeles," observed Dr. Tyler TerMeer, San Francisco AIDS Foundation CEO.

For 7 days, the Roadies dedicate their time, energy, and hearts to waking up very early and going to sleep late to move the event down the coast. Lilly Brown shares how they setup a rest stop along the route.

The decision to end the ride comes amid rising costs and declining participation.

"While the ride ends here the fight doesn't," continued Foresman.

The ride may be over, but the finish line, a world without AIDS or HIV, is still ahead.