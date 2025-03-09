Fire alarm blares at Chase Center during Warriors' home game against Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- SAN FRANCISCO -- A fire alarm that turned out to be nothing blared several times shortly after the conclusion of the first quarter Saturday night at Chase Center, where the Golden State Warriors hosted the Detroit Pistons.

The main scoreboard immediately alerted fans of the situation and asked them to evacuate. Hundreds of people quickly began to move in the stands and in the main concourse before an announcement was made that all was OK and it had been a "false alarm."

Players for both teams remained near their benches during the confusion, which caused a delay of about five minutes for the start of the second quarter.

The message on the big screen read, in all caps: "Attention: There has been a fire alarm reported in the building. Proceed to the nearest exit and leave the building. Do not use elevators."

Several security personnel said they didn't recall anything like this previously happening during a game at Chase Center, but that there had once been an alarm while a concert was being held at the 5-year-old arena.