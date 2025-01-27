Hulu debuted first look images from the upcoming Original 'Good American Family'

First look: Ellen Pompeo stars in Hulu drama series 'Good American Family' Ellen Pompeo and Imogen Reid in "Good American Family"

First look: Ellen Pompeo stars in Hulu drama series 'Good American Family' Ellen Pompeo and Imogen Reid in "Good American Family"

First look: Ellen Pompeo stars in Hulu drama series 'Good American Family' Ellen Pompeo and Imogen Reid in "Good American Family"

LOS ANGELES -- Hulu has debuted first look images for the new Original series "Good American Family," starring Ellen Pompeo ("Grey's Anatomy").

The eight episode drama is "told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma."

Pompeo stars opposite Mark Duplass as a "a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl (Imogen Reid) with a rare form of dwarfism."

The rest of the synopsis reads:

"But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they defend their family from the daughter they've grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom."

Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue and Jenny O'Hara are recurring guest stars.

Katie Robbins serves as creator and executive producer and ran the show with Executive Producer Sarah Sutherland. Pompeo executive produces through her production banner Calamity Jane with Laura Holstein. Andrew Stearn, Dan Spilo, Niles Kirchner and Mike Epps also executive produce. Liz Garbus directed and executive produced the pilot.

The limited series is produced by 20th Television.

"Good American Family" premieres March 19 with two episodes, followed by one episode weekly on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.