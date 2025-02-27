In-flight chat helps recover illegally collected wildlife taxidermy from CA homes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A simple conversation on a plane turned into huge investigation that led to a trove of illegal taxidermized animals in the Bay Area.

Two officers from California Department of Fish and Wildlife were flying back from training when they struck up a conversation with a couple discussing hunting.

The couple gradually revealed having a family member with a huge trophy room in Napa County of various animals from mountain lions to even a wolverine.

Both are protected species.

The couple also had a large collection of illegally collected animals at a home in Butte County.