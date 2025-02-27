24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

In-flight chat helps recover illegally collected wildlife taxidermy from CA homes

KGO logo
Thursday, February 27, 2025 6:20AM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A simple conversation on a plane turned into huge investigation that led to a trove of illegal taxidermized animals in the Bay Area.

Two officers from California Department of Fish and Wildlife were flying back from training when they struck up a conversation with a couple discussing hunting.

The couple gradually revealed having a family member with a huge trophy room in Napa County of various animals from mountain lions to even a wolverine.

Both are protected species.

The couple also had a large collection of illegally collected animals at a home in Butte County.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Copyright © 2025 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW