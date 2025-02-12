Fly nonstop from Oakland to Mexico!

Volaris is launching a daily nonstop service from Oakland International Airport to Los Cabos.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It's the perfect time to escape the cold weather and head to Mexico, and it's never been easier.

OAK offers several new daily flights to Mexico!

There's so much to see and do once you're there. Its rich history, gorgeous natural landscapes, beautiful beaches, delicious cuisine and friendly people make it a top destination for travelers -- not to mention the ancient ruins and abundance of outdoor activities. There really is something for everyone.

And, there are two airlines offering services!

Viva offers nonstop flights from OAK to Guadalajara and Monterrey. Volaris offers nonstop flights from OAK to Mexico City, Leon, Morelia, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Zacatecas and Cabo.